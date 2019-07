- The minimum wage for workers in Minneapolis increased Monday, the most recent step in the city's move towards a $15 minimum wage.

The minimum wage has increased to $11 for small businesses—those with 100 or fewer employees—and $12.25 for large businesses—those with 100 or more employees.

In 2017, the Minneapolis City Council voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, with a plan to phase-in the requirement over the next seven years. The minimum wage will increase each year on July 1, until both small and large businesses are paying their employees $15 an hour.

Business that violate the minium wage requirements can be penalized. The city encourages workers to report any violations online. As of July 1, they have received 30 reports of minimum wage violations.

The city expects to have a $15 minimum wage citywide by 2024.