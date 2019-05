- UPDATE: The horse's owner has been identified and authorities are making arrangements for the horse to be returned.

Are you missing a miniature horse? Thursday morning, a Stearns County, Minnesota deputy responded to a report of a wandering horse on County Road 44 near 13th Avenue in Fairhaven Township.

The horse was detained by a resident in the area. He was not wearing a halter or any other identifying item.

The wandering horse is described as sorrel in color with a light-colored mane and tail and is a gelding.

If you are the owner or have information on who the owner may be, please contact the

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 to make arrangements to retrieve the horse.