A Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputy "wrangled" an emu and helped reunite it with its owner last Thursday. (Photo credit: Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office)

- A sheriff’s deputy in central Minnesota “wrangled” an emu and reunited it with its owner last week.

The Mille Lacs County deputy located the “very friendly” emu last Thursday in a bean field south of the 11500 block of 150th Avenue in Milo Township near Foreston, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Bromberg was “getting kind of attached to his new buddy” when the owner was located.