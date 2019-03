- The Milaca Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 75-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Dennis Mead was last seen at his home around 10:30 a.m. Mead suffers from dementia and may be lost or confused and unable to find his way home.

Mead is believed to be driving a 2016 orange Toyota Rav 4 with license plate 596UZN.

If you have information about Mead’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Milca Police Department at 320-983-8245. Additionally, if Mead stops you to ask for directions, do not give him directions, instead call the authorities and stay with him until they arrive.