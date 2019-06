- If you are flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, you might notice some changes starting Monday.

The people who greet you at the beginning of the security lines and help you with your baggage are coming from a new company, and the workers who used to have those jobs are not happy.

They are all union workers who are now out of their jobs with a vendor at MSP Airport called G2. Starting Monday, the workers who direct travelers to the proper security line and help them with their baggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are all working for a new non-union company called IHS.

But, SEIU Local 26 is not going away without a public fight.

“These workers are being displaced for an untested company that is also anti-union on top of it,” Javier Morillo, the former president of SEIU Local 26, said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said, “Over the past few years, the MAC has received complaints from customers and concerns from airline and federal partners regarding the quality of service provided by G2 employees.”

MAC put the vendor contract out for competitive bids with increased standards for customer service. But, the former workers says they feel discriminated against.

“Coming on time and going on time and doing the right thing and this is the reward for us to get? Fired from job and then bringing somebody unprofessional business and putting them in the airport and then sweep everybody out and say have a nice day,” Mangistu Leamar, a former airport worker, said. “We have kids; we like to live, too.”

In a statement, the airports commission says, “IHS interviewed all interested G2 employees and hired seven—about 20 percent of the new workforce.

It further goes on to say, "G2 has indicated it offered line management and porter service employees jobs in other parts of its operation but none accepted the opportunities.”

The SEIU says it strongly suspects the process was legally discriminatory and will be filing a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.