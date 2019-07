- The Metro Transit Police Department could hand over its investigation into a North Minneapolis bus shelter crash to prosecutors sometime next week.

A spokesperson tells FOX 9 new evidence is still coming in. Tuesday morning, an 83-year-old man slammed his van into a crowded bus shelter on the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale, injuring six people.

Two of the victims remain in critical condition. Some witnesses say the driver intentionally hit the bus shelter, an allegation the driver denies.

"The investigators are working hard on this and leads have come every day. Matter of fact, I can tell you that this morning we received another lead," explained Howie Padilla, Metro Transit. "So, they are working on it, and our expectation is by the end of next week we’ll have in a shape where we can present it to the county attorney and work with them as they make a decision on what if any charges will be filed."

The 83-year-old driver was questioned by authorities and released. Thursday afternoon, in a press conference, activists with the Racial Justice Network and Black Lives Matter Twin Cities called for justice in the case.