- Ducklings stuck in a storm drain got rescued Saturday with some help from Metro Transit police.

According to Metro Transit, Officers Juan Peralta and Dmitriy Vecherkov were on patrol at the Columbia Heights Transit Center when they heard a mother duck's cry for help.

The officers found her eight small ducklings were in a storm drain. With a little help from the Department of Public Works, however, the officers were able to quickly get into the drain and get the ducklings out.

In tweets, officials write, "The ducklings were mud-caked but are now safe. Reunited with their mother, the family waddled on their merry way, quacking and cheeping their appreciation."