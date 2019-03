- Metro Transit is offering free rides in the Twin Cities metro area Saturday for Minnesotans celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m., customers can ride buses, light rail trains and the Northstar train line for free.

The rides will not be available on St. Patrick’s Day itself, but will be available Saturday.

Free rides will also be available on Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Anoka County Traveler routes.