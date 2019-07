- On the fifth anniversary of Mendota Heights Officer Scott Patrick’s death, his widow gathered with others to remember him at the very spot where he fell.

On July 30, 2014, Officer Patrick had pulled over a car at Dodd and Smith. What began as a simple stop ended far from routine.

“I was parked at the Holiday gas station when it first happened, and we heard the first two shots and we turned and looked and we saw the third one,” said David Wheeler, who came to pay his respects. “And then my son and I ran up here to help and try and revive the officer.”

The gunshots that took his life, however, couldn’t take his memory. That’s why Officer Patrick’s wife Michelle invited everyone back to the same spot five years later. Dozens came to remember, honoring him with a moment of silence.

“I wasn’t expecting this today,” said Michelle Patrick.

“Please take time out of your busy day when you see a police officer, just walk up to them and speak to them because telling a cop thank you when he’s working the street means a lot to him,” said Mendota Heights Mayor Neil Garlock.

Michelle Patrick invited everyone to attend a Fallen Officers Ride Sunday at 11 a.m. for the Minnesota chapter of the Concerns for Police Survivors, also known as COPS. It will be held at Drkula’s in Inver Grove Heights.