Memorial Day rain puts further strain on Minnesota farmers By Iris Perez, FOX 9
Posted May 27 2019 10:35PM CDT
Video Posted May 27 2019 10:03PM CDT
Updated May 27 2019 11:02PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409261312-409261318" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409261312" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Monday's washout didn't completely cancel Memorial Day parades and ceremonies, but it kept farmers from their fields at a time when many want nothing more than to be planting.</p><p>“We have 80 acres we can’t get into because there’s water standing on it,” Hastings farmer Greg Stoffel said. </p><p>On the unofficial start of summer, the last thing Stoffel wanted to see was more rain.</p><p>“We got corn and beans to put in yet, and our canning crop isn’t put in yet, so we’re delayed by quite a bit,” he said.</p><p>With oversaturated soil under cooler than normal temperatures, Stoffel, like many area farmers, is forced to wait to plant his corn and soybeans. Even though like on most farms, time is money.</p><p>“The river being as high as it is, we’re not getting the grain moved out. There’s no place to go with it and farmers could use the money, but they can’t get paid until they deliver. Now, this rain is putting things off,” he said.</p><p>University of Minnesota Extension Crops Educator David Nicolai says what the holiday rain does make official this year is that it will <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-farmers-face-uncertain-future-amid-cold-wet-spring">not be farming as usual</a>.</p><p>“What farmers would want to see, certainly on Memorial Day, is sunshine,” he said. “There is some fallback situations, but as they say in the business, it’s hard to get ahead when you have years like this.” </p><p>While self-insured Stoffel also expects yields to be down, he somehow keeps a sunny attitude. </p><p>“You gotta take the good with the bad. It was never meant to be easy,” he said. “Mother Nature is still the boss no matter what we do or the technology we have in front of us. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing: Teen last seen Sunday in Becker, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen in Becker, Minnesota.</p><p>According to Big Lake police, 15-year-old Cassidy Boylan was last seen early Sunday morning. </p><p>If you have information please call Big Lake Police at 763-765-3595.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/victims-in-childrens-theatre-company-sex-abuse-scandal-seek-new-trial-but-may-be-on-hook-for-costs" title="Victims in Children's Theatre Company sex abuse scandal seek new trial, but may be on hook for costs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Victims_of_Children_s_Theatre_Company_se_0_7317331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Victims_of_Children_s_Theatre_Company_se_0_7317331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Victims_of_Children_s_Theatre_Company_se_0_7317331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Victims_of_Children_s_Theatre_Company_se_0_7317331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Victims_of_Children_s_Theatre_Company_se_0_7317331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some victims of the Children's Theatre Company sex abuse scandal are seeking a new trial." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Victims in Children's Theatre Company sex abuse scandal seek new trial, but may be on hook for costs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawyers filed a motion for a new trial in the sex abuse case involving former staff members at the Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company.</p><p>The motion was filed by lawyers representing at least one of the victims. Meanwhile, supporters of the sexual assault survivors are calling for a boycott of the organization.</p><p>Laura Stearns Adams was one of the few victims who publicly shared her painful story of being sexually assaulted by a former Children's Theatre Company teacher in the ‘80s. After getting through a difficult trial, she's now learning the company is asking her to pay them nearly $300,000 in taxation costs associated with the case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/video-hiawatha-golf-course-floods-amid-memorial-day-rain" title="Video: Hiawatha Golf Course floods amid Memorial Day rain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Flooding_at_Hiawatha_Golf_Course_0_7317273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Flooding_at_Hiawatha_Golf_Course_0_7317273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Flooding_at_Hiawatha_Golf_Course_0_7317273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Flooding_at_Hiawatha_Golf_Course_0_7317273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Flooding_at_Hiawatha_Golf_Course_0_7317273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video credit Patrick Flanagan (@Flanaganagain_)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Hiawatha Golf Course floods amid Memorial Day rain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 08:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several videos show flooding at the Hiawatha Golf Course in Minneapolis after Monday's 