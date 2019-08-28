< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News
Twin Cities news
Investigators
Politics and Government
Business
Education
Entertainment students form 'M' ahead of new school year"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/8-000-incoming-university-of-minnesota-students-form-m-ahead-of-new-school-year">8,000 incoming University of Minnesota students form 'M' ahead of new school year</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/writing-project-having-transformative-effect-on-prisoners-in-stillwater-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322_7623726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/writing-project-having-transformative-effect-on-prisoners-in-stillwater-minn">Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/reduced-charges-in-gun-case-causes-division-between-prosecutors-st-paul-police-union"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/reduced-charges-in-gun-case-causes-division-between-prosecutors-st-paul-police-union">Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/carter-coughlin-wants-to-make-the-u-of-m-great-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/carter-coughlin-wants-to-make-the-u-of-m-great-">Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/8-000-incoming-university-of-minnesota-students-form-m-ahead-of-new-school-year">8,000 incoming University of Minnesota students form 'M' ahead of new school year</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/writing-project-having-transformative-effect-on-prisoners-in-stillwater-minn">Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/reduced-charges-in-gun-case-causes-division-between-prosecutors-st-paul-police-union">Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/carter-coughlin-wants-to-make-the-u-of-m-great-">Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy">Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/st-paul-and-minneapolis-mayors-proclaim-giant-slide-day-">St. Paul and Minneapolis Posted Aug 28 2019 09:33AM CDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 10:39AM CDT e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Medtronic CEO retiring in 2020 Medtronic CEO retiring in 2020 type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425987895.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425987895");f.find("li Medtronic Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak speaks during a keynote address by IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Medtronic Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak speaks during a keynote address by IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Medtronic Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak speaks during a keynote address by IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425987895-425994178" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/GETTY%20medtronic%20CEO%20omar%20ishrak_1567006097941.jpg_7621951_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Medtronic Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak speaks during a keynote address by IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Medtronic Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak speaks during a keynote address by IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:33AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425987895" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak will retire in April following the end of the fiscal year, the company announced Wednesday. </p><p>Geoff Martha, who is currently the executive vice president of the company's Restorative Therapies Group, will succeed Ishrak, assuming the newly created role of Medtronic president. </p><p>The Board is extremely grateful to Omar for his outstanding More News Stories

8,000 incoming University of Minnesota students form 'M' ahead of new school year

With the fall semester starting in just a few days, the University of Minnesota welcomed its newest students in an annual tradition at TCF Bank Stadium.

About 8,000 freshman and transfer students joined together to form a giant M on the field.

President Joan Gabel and the Pride of Minnesota marching band helped the new students get into the spirit of the new school year.

Posted Aug 28 2019 09:46PM CDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 09:51PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/8_000_new_U_of_M_students_form__M__at_TC_0_7624007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/8_000_new_U_of_M_students_form__M__at_TC_0_7624007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/8_000_new_U_of_M_students_form__M__at_TC_0_7624007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/8_000_new_U_of_M_students_form__M__at_TC_0_7624007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/8_000_new_U_of_M_students_form__M__at_TC_0_7624007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With the fall semester starting in just a few days, the University of Minnesota welcomed its newest students in an annual tradition at TCF Bank Stadium." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>8,000 incoming University of Minnesota students form 'M' ahead of new school year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the fall semester starting in just a few days, the University of Minnesota welcomed its newest students in an annual tradition at TCF Bank Stadium.</p><p>About 8,000 freshman and transfer students joined together to form a giant M on the field.</p><p>President Joan Gabel and the Pride of Minnesota marching band helped the new students get into the spirit of the new school year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/writing-project-having-transformative-effect-on-prisoners-in-stillwater-minn" title="Writing project having Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.

By Sarah Danik, FOX 9

Posted Aug 28 2019 09:04PM CDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 09:45PM CDT

A project underway at a prison in Stillwater is giving inmates a chance to learn about themselves, to explore their potential, and share their story far beyond the walls of the facility, while reflecting on the mistakes that got them there.

The "Seen" prison portrait and poetry project, which encourages inmates to express themselves using photography, video, and the written word, is about providing a new perspective about what it means to be incarcerated and not just looked at but really seen. https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/Writing_project_having_transformative_ef_0_7623929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A project underway at a prison in Stillwater is giving inmates a chance to learn about themselves, to explore their potential, and share their story far beyond the walls of the facility, while reflecting on the mistakes that got them there." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A project underway at a prison in Stillwater is giving inmates a chance to learn about themselves, to explore their potential, and share their story far beyond the walls of the facility, while reflecting on the mistakes that got them there.</p><p>The "Seen" prison portrait and poetry project, which encourages inmates to express themselves using photography, video, and the written word, is about providing a new perspective about what it means to be incarcerated and not just looked at but really seen. Wednesday, at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, we got to sit down with some of those incarcerated men taking part in the project and see how the writing process has transformed and their shaped their lives.</p><p>"Crisis, crisis... the whole world is in a crisis," recited Maurice Martin Lennell. Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union

Posted Aug 28 2019 06:44PM CDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 09:22PM CDT

The St. Paul Police Federation is pushing back after the Ramsey County Attorney's Office decided to reduce charges against a man, who was holding a handgun when he answered the door during a police encounter in January.

The Federation argues Asad Mohamud Ibrahim pointed the gun at the officers, putting them in danger.

In January, Ibrahim was charged with two felonies, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence with reckless disregard of risk. In an amended complaint filed in July, he was also charged with reckless use of a dangerous weapon, which is a gross misdemeanor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8-000-incoming-university-of-minnesota-students-form-m-ahead-of-new-school-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/the%20M%20at%20the%20U%20of%20M%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.07.22.03_1567046595559.png_7623798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="the M at the U of M KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.07.22.03_1567046595559.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>8,000 incoming University of Minnesota students form 'M' ahead of new school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/writing-project-having-transformative-effect-on-prisoners-in-stillwater-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322_7623726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo: We Are All Criminals/Emily Baxter" title="we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reduced-charges-in-gun-case-causes-division-between-prosecutors-st-paul-police-union"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Ramsey County Attorney's Office" title="ramsey co attorney office presser KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/carter-coughlin-wants-to-make-the-u-of-m-great-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Carter Coughlin" title="coughlin_1567024653072.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425987895'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " Most Recent

Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.

Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union

Minneapolis Police looking for suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo

Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'

Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322_7623726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322_7623726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322_7623726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/we-are-all-criminals-photo_1567043689322_7623726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;We&#x20;Are&#x20;All&#x20;Criminals&#x2f;Emily&#x20;Baxter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Writing project having transformative effect on prisoners in Stillwater, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reduced-charges-in-gun-case-causes-division-between-prosecutors-st-paul-police-union" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/ramsey%20co%20attorney%20office%20presser%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.15.16.03_1567039100946.png_7623446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Ramsey&#x20;County&#x20;Attorney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reduced charges in gun case causes division between prosecutors, St. Paul police union</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-police-looking-for-suspect-who-robbed-a-wells-fargo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/mpls%20bank%20robbery%208122019_1567042984443.jpg_7623706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/mpls%20bank%20robbery%208122019_1567042984443.jpg_7623706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/mpls%20bank%20robbery%208122019_1567042984443.jpg_7623706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/mpls%20bank%20robbery%208122019_1567042984443.jpg_7623706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/mpls%20bank%20robbery%208122019_1567042984443.jpg_7623706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis Police looking for suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/carter-coughlin-wants-to-make-the-u-of-m-great-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/28/coughlin_1567024653072_7622679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carter&#x20;Coughlin" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Forever&#x20;21&#x20;store&#x20;in&#x20;Times&#x20;Square&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Brochstein&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span 