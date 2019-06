- Authorities say a 47-year-old man, whose body was found in May Township Sunday night, died by homicide.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as Jose Natividad Genis Cuate, of Minneapolis.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of homicide. The BCA is assisting Washington County in the investigation.

According to Washington County dispatch, calls came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Manning Trail North and 176th Street in May Township.