- Backups on Hwy. 100 in Minneapolis are common during weekday commutes, but motorists were especially frustrated Tuesday morning when a family of geese delayed things further.

MnDOT captured the scene from one of its traffic cameras Tuesday that showed the geese meandering across the lanes of traffic.

The slow-moving geese stopped two lanes on the highway and another lane of merging traffic from Cedar Lake Road at around 9 a.m.

“These geese are causing big back ups,” said MnDOT in a tweet.

Minneapolis isn't the only metro community to have traffic snarled by the creatures, either.

Monday, Hwy. 36 at English St. saw two lanes of traffic halted by a "gaggle of geese" moving down the road, too.

