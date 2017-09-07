MDH to launch 'opoid dashboard' to fight painkiller abuse, addiction

- The Minnesota Department of Health will announce new efforts Thursday in the fight against painkiller abuse.

According to the most recent numbers, opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota have risen 430 percent since 2000. In Hennepin County alone, there was a record 144 opioid-related deaths in 2016, up more than 30 percent.

The problem includes everything from heroin to misuse of prescription painkillers like Vicodin and fentanyl.

In response, the health department is launching a new website they're calling the "opioid dashboard". The new online site will provide resources for Minnesotans battling addiction, including information about statewide efforts to prevent overdoses from painkillers and heroin.

In addition to announcing the new site, the state health commissioner will also release new statistics on the number of overdose deaths last year.