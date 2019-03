- Mayor Melvin Carter skydived into Harriet Island Regional Park Tuesday to help announce a unique flying competition coming to St. Paul, Minnesota later this year.

Carter, along with representatives from Red Bull, announced the Red Bull Flugtag will be held in the park on Saturday, Sept. 7. This is the second time the Red Bull Flugtag has been held in the city. The first time was in 2010.

Flugtag means “flying day” in German. The Red Bull Flugtag is a human-powered flying craft competition where teams of five design and build homemade aircrafts, which they then launch from a 30-foot-high platform as far into the Mississippi River as possible.

A panel of celebrity judges will score the teams based on distance, creativity and showmanship.

Red Bull has been hosting flugtag events in cities around the world since 1991.

Interested teams have until June 26 to submit an application to enter the competition.