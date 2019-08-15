< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mayor Carter's 2020 budget request: $20 million for St. Paul roads Posted Aug 15 2019 04:44PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 05:32PM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 05:50PM CDT ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter's 2020 budget calls for $20 million to fix the city's crumbling streets.

The infrastructure spending is the headline from his budget proposal, which also calls for a property tax levy increase of nearly 5 percent.

The money for the street fix comes just about a week after a report said, without $25 million a year, St. Paul's 760 miles of city streets will be in very poor condition or fail by the year 2039.

Carter said solutions don't only include funding, but also innovative ideas.

"We're not the only community in our state that is grappling with deferred maintenance on our streets," said Carter in the address. "There are so many streets in our city and our state that we have a lot to work to do and it's going to require a significant investment to solve that challenge moving forward."

The majority of the budget usually goes to fund the St. Paul Police Department.

While the city added new officers in the last budget, the mayor's 2020 proposal did not ask for any new officers in 2020. More News Stories

Wolf ambassador Aidan at Minnesota's International Wolf Center dies

Posted Aug 17 2019 07:54PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 08:05PM CDT

A wolf that acted as an ambassador for the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota, along with the pack leader at the center, has passed away.

Officials say the wolf, Aidan, died Wednesday likely from a rupture of mast cell tumors. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wolf ambassador Aidan at Minnesota's International Wolf Wolf ambassador Aidan at Minnesota's International Wolf Center dies

Posted Aug 17 2019 07:54PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 08:05PM CDT

A wolf that acted as an ambassador for the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota, along with the pack leader at the center, has passed away.

Officials say the wolf, Aidan, died Wednesday likely from a rupture of mast cell tumors. His passing came a day after a vet visit to remove a mast cell tumor on his neck.

Veterinarians were able to remove a tumor but were running further tests to see how bad the problem might be. He was recovering from surgery when he passed away the following morning.

2 dead after being thrown from vehicle during crash in Maple Grove, WI

Posted Aug 17 2019 05:39PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 07:27PM CDT

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning in Maple Grove, Wisconsin ended with two people being ejected from the vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were called to County Highway O and 9th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash. Investigators say the vehicle, a was headed south on Highway O when it went into the oncoming lane and into the ditch. 2 dead after being thrown from vehicle during crash in Maple Grove, WI

Posted Aug 17 2019 05:39PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 07:27PM CDT

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning in Maple Grove, Wisconsin ended with two people being ejected from the vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were called to County Highway O and 9th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash. Investigators say the vehicle, a was headed south on Highway O when it went into the oncoming lane and into the ditch. The vehicle was then vaulted on a driveway embankment before colliding with several pine trees.

At the scene, first responders found two people had been thrown from the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer

Posted Aug 17 2019 04:38PM CDT

Two deputies went beyond the call of duty to help a man dealing with illness after being called out to a farm for a welfare check in rural southern Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff, Deputies Shirley Zwack and Dave Bonfield responded for the welfare check requested by a healthcare facility on Wednesday after the individual, a farmer, missed two appointments.

At the farm, the sheriff says Deputy Zwack found the man was ill, and needed to see a doctor, but had run into some bad luck: Cattle had busted through a fence at the farm and escaped. 2 Stearns County Sheriff's deputies help sick farmer

Posted Aug 17 2019 04:38PM CDT

Two deputies went beyond the call of duty to help a man dealing with illness after being called out to a farm for a welfare check in rural southern Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff, Deputies Shirley Zwack and Dave Bonfield responded for the welfare check requested by a healthcare facility on Wednesday after the individual, a farmer, missed two appointments.

At the farm, the sheriff says Deputy Zwack found the man was ill, and needed to see a doctor, but had run into some bad luck: Cattle had busted through a fence at the farm and escaped. Deputies attempted to contact family but couldn't get ahold of someone who could help. 