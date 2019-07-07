< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story416770995" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416770995" data-article-version="1.0">Matthew Wolff eagles 18 to win inaugural 3M Open</h1>
</header> Wolff eagles 18 to win inaugural 3M Open"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416770995.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416770995");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416770995-416770918"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 07: Matthew Wolff of the United States celebrates after a eagle putt on the 18th green to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 07, 2019 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 07: Matthew Wolff of the United States celebrates after a eagle putt on the 18th green to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 07, 2019 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416770995-416770918" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160647572_1562538496123_7485794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 07: Matthew Wolff of the United States celebrates after a eagle putt on the 18th green to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 07, 2019 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 07: Matthew Wolff of the United States celebrates after a eagle putt on the 18th green to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 07, 2019 in Blaine, Minnesota. <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>BLAINE (FOX 9)</strong> - In just his fourth PGA Tour start, Matthew Wolff is the inaugural champion of the 3M Open.</p>
<p>Wolff holed out for eagle on the par-5 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities Sunday to finish at 21-under par. The putt capped off a 6-under par 65 as he held off both Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa, who each finished at 20-under par.</p>
<p>DeChambeau eagled No. 18 himself to take the lead at 20-under, with Wolff playing in the final group behind him. Morikawa had an eagle try to force a playoff with Wolff, but it slid left.</p>
<p>Tom Lehman is a gracious host and helped get TPC Twin Cities ready for Minnesota's first regular PGA Tour stop, but he's also a fierce competitor.</p>
<p>It's why he had to take a moment on Sunday and acknowledge a successful weekend after he made the cut at 60 years old, and finished with a 2-over par 73. It was his first over par round of the tournament, and came after going 4-over par in his first six holes.</p>
<p>The Minnesota native got cheers from fans the entire final round, and finished in style with a birdie at 18. He said after the round it's likely his final competitive tournament in Minnesota. He was tired after 72 holes, but also proud of what's transpired over the week in Blaine.</p>
<p>"Really happy with the week. Really pleased, I think the tournament is a huge success. Great fans, great support for everybody out here," Lehman said. "Golf course I thought played extremely well. In looking at the scores, it gives up scores but there's nothing crazy going on out there and I think that's good."</p>
</section>
</article> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed in I-35 motorcycle crash in Duluth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a cement wall along I-35 in Duluth, Minnesota early Sunday morning.</p><p>Minnesota State Patrol says the victim, Ryan Scott Mathisen, age 32, was headed north on I-35 near Lake Avenue in Duluth when the crash happened around 2 a.m.</p><p>Troopers say, after hitting the wall, Mathisen was thrown from the bike and later pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-dakota-family-takes-horse-and-buggy-to-dairy-queen-drive-thru" title="North Dakota family takes horse and buggy to Dairy Queen drive thru" data-articleId="416776840" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/dq-horse-and-buggy_1562540441344_7486221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/dq-horse-and-buggy_1562540441344_7486221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/dq-horse-and-buggy_1562540441344_7486221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/dq-horse-and-buggy_1562540441344_7486221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/dq-horse-and-buggy_1562540441344_7486221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Dairy Queen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Dakota family takes horse and buggy to Dairy Queen drive thru</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sometimes, there's nothing better than hitting up Dairy Queen for some ice cream on a holiday weekend.</p><p>In a photo posted by Dairy Queen, and later shared on Facebook by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office in North Dakota, a couple with kids in the backseat is seen waiting at the DQ window in a horse and buggy.</p><p>In its post, Dairy Queen wrote, "We ❤️ all of our customers! Our crew was excited to see this group come through on the 4th of July!"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-talk-suspect-out-home-after-gun-pointing-incident-in-chanhassen-minn" title="Deputies talk suspect out home after gun-pointing incident in Chanhassen, Minn." data-articleId="416758210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputies_talk_suspect_out_home_after_gun_0_7485773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputies_talk_suspect_out_home_after_gun_0_7485773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputies_talk_suspect_out_home_after_gun_0_7485773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputies_talk_suspect_out_home_after_gun_0_7485773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Deputies_talk_suspect_out_home_after_gun_0_7485773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A SWAT team response in Chanhassen ended peacefully as deputies were able to successfully talk a man, who reportedly had a gun, out of a home Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies talk suspect out home after gun-pointing incident in Chanhassen, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A SWAT team response in Chanhassen ended peacefully as deputies were able to successfully talk a man, who reportedly had a gun, out of a home Sunday.</p><p>Deputies were called to the 7400-block of Chanhassen Road in the city around 9 a.m., for a 911 call saying a man pointed a gun at another man at a home.</p><p>When crews initially got on scene, the Carver County Sheriff's Office says they had trouble communicating with the people inside the home. </section> 