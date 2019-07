- In just his fourth PGA Tour start, Matthew Wolff is the inaugural champion of the 3M Open.

Wolff holed out for eagle on the par-5 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities Sunday to finish at 21-under par. The putt capped off a 6-under par 65 as he held off both Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa, who each finished at 20-under par.

DeChambeau eagled No. 18 himself to take the lead at 20-under, with Wolff playing in the final group behind him. Morikawa had an eagle try to force a playoff with Wolff, but it slid left.

Tom Lehman is a gracious host and helped get TPC Twin Cities ready for Minnesota’s first regular PGA Tour stop, but he’s also a fierce competitor.

It’s why he had to take a moment on Sunday and acknowledge a successful weekend after he made the cut at 60 years old, and finished with a 2-over par 73. It was his first over par round of the tournament, and came after going 4-over par in his first six holes.

The Minnesota native got cheers from fans the entire final round, and finished in style with a birdie at 18. He said after the round it’s likely his final competitive tournament in Minnesota. He was tired after 72 holes, but also proud of what’s transpired over the week in Blaine.

“Really happy with the week. Really pleased, I think the tournament is a huge success. Great fans, great support for everybody out here,” Lehman said. “Golf course I thought played extremely well. In looking at the scores, it gives up scores but there’s nothing crazy going on out there and I think that’s good.”