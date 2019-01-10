Market Bar-B-Que reopens in northeast Minneapolis after closing downtown location

- A longtime downtown Minneapolis restaurant has now reopened its doors in northeast Minneapolis after closing due to downtown redevelopment plans.

The Polski family ran Market Bar-B-Que on Nicollet Avenue near the convention center for more than 70 years, offering up brisket and ribs to generations of customers. The Polskis closed their doors in September with plans to move to a new location.

After months of remodeling, Market Bar-B-Que reopened Wednesday at 220 NE Lowry Avenue.

During the transition, Market Bar-B-Que continued serving their popular dishes through their food truck and a stand inside U.S. Bank Stadium.