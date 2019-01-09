Man who allegedly punched officers at MSP Airport charged with assault

- A 31-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with allegedly assaulting police officers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport early Tuesday morning after he tried to go through security without a boarding pass.

According to the charges, airport police officers were dispatched to the north TSA security checkpoint at Terminal 1 on a report of a suspicious man trying to enter security without a boarding pass or identification.

When they arrived they found the suspect, Isse Dijale Ali, speaking with TSA agents. Ali showed the officers a ripped piece of paper, saying it was his boarding pass. The paper was not a boarding pass and when officers asked him for ID, he said he did not have to provide it to them.

While speaking with the officers, Ali became “agitated and argumentative.” He took out his ID from his pocket, but refused to show it to the officers and began to walk away.

One of the officers reached for him as he was walking away and Ali punched him in the head. He then punched the other officer in the eye. He was taken into custody and is charged two counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

Both officers sustained visible injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released, according to MSP Airport spokesperson Pat Hogan.

According to court documents, Ali has a history of attacking airport officers. In 2016, he showed up at a Delta Air Lines building on airport property and refused to leave. When police were called, he started throwing punches, giving one officer a black eye. Court documents also show a history of mental health issues.