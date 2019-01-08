Man to be sentenced Tuesday for attacking Metro Transit bus driver

Sterling Smith, 26, of Minneapolis will be sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a Metro Transit bus driver last spring. Sterling Smith, 26, of Minneapolis will be sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a Metro Transit bus driver last spring.

- A Minneapolis man will be sentenced Tuesday for attacking a Metro Transit bus driver last year. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Twenty-six-year-old Sterling Smith now faces jail time for beating up a Metro transit bus driver last spring. The assault was sparked by a call from his girlfriend who incorrectly accused the driver of using racial slurs.

The attack left the driver with cuts, bruises and blurred vision.

According to the criminal complaint, the bus driver called police after a woman who was swearing became uncooperative. In turn, that woman called her boyfriend, Smith, who met her at the bus and began punching the driver.

But, entire exchange was recorded by a security camera inside the bus, confirming the driver never said anything in appropriate.

Smith was charged with two counts, including third degree assault. In August, he plead guilty to a lesser charge of interference with a transit operator.

This case was just one of several attacks on Metro Transit employees that led to calls for safety improvements.

Soon, bus drivers in the Twin Cities will have some extra protection. The Metropolitan Council recently approved 1.2 million dollars in funding to install shields in approximately 600 buses—roughly two thirds of Metro Transit’s fleet.

As part of his plea, Smith is expected to receive a maximum sentence of 90 days in a workhouse and three years of probation. His sentencing hearing starts at 8:30 a.m.