Man sought after stabbing in Farmington, Minnesota

- Police in Farmington, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing Sunday night.

At 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on the 400 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A resident of the home, identified as Giao Cong Bui, 28, fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival. he is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information about Bui's whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department tip line at 651-280-6847.