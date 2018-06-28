Man shot in head drives 20 miles in wrong direction for help

- Authorities say a central Georgia man who was shot in the head drove nearly 20 miles in the wrong direction to a hospital for help.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 36-year-old Shasta Richardson was shot in the head by another man after trying to retrieve his belongings from a Milledgeville home Wednesday night. Instead of going to the nearby hospital in Milledgeville, he drove about 20 miles to a hospital in Eatonton.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brad King believes Richardson drove to Eatonton because he had been living in that area lately. King says Richardson was taken to a Macon hospital.

King says Willis Rozier is accused of shooting Richardson and faces aggravated assault charges.

Richardson was "conscious and alert" late Wednesday.