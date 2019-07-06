A body has been found as crew searched for a tuber reported missing along the Crow River on Saturday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports.

Crews had been searching for a missing man who was tubing with friends from Hanover, Minnesota towards Dayton. While they were on the river, deputies say the man flipped over in his tube and went into the water just before 5 p.m.

The man was last seen about a quarter-mile south of 36th Circle NE in St. Michael.