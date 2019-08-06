< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story422475527" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422475527" data-article-version="1.0">Man pleads guilty to deliberately running over, killing Eagan couple in minivan</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/man-pleads-guilty-to-deliberately-running-over-killing-eagan-couple-in-minivan" addthis:title="Man pleads guilty to deliberately running over, killing Eagan couple in minivan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422475527.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422475527"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2018 09:11PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Jonna Armartey pleaded guilty to two counts of murder Monday night. (Dakota County Jail) (Dakota County Jail) (Dakota County Jail) Jonna Armartey pleaded guilty to two counts of murder Monday night. (FOX 9)</strong> - A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/eagan-hit-and-run-murder-charges-petersons">the murder of an Eagan couple</a> late Monday.</p><p>The Dakota County Attorney announced the plea Tuesday. The attorney’s office says Jonna Kojo Armartey deliberately drove his vehicle into 58-year-old Diane Peterson and 74-year-old Roger Peterson on June 28, 2018. Both Petersons died in the crash.</p><p>That night, police found Armartey’s minivan after he fled the scene of the crash. Diane Peterson’s cell phone was found wedged under the passenger side windshield wiper when they located his vehicle.</p><p>Armartey told police he saw the Petersons and they, “freaked him out,” so he ran them over “going fast and hit them hard.”</p><p>“We are pleased that Jonna Armartey has accepted responsibility for this senseless and violent crime that tragically killed two individuals in our community. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minneapolis____parties_with_purpose____f_0_7577711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From south to north Minneapolis, parties weren’t hard to find as neighborhoods participated in National Night Out." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis ‘parties with purpose' for National Night Out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From south to north Minneapolis, parties weren’t hard to find as neighborhoods participated in National Night Out.</p><p>Music, BBQ and fellowship – that’s what was cooking on East 16th street.</p><p>Yonova Eason called it a party with a purpose.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-truck-driver-starts-from-scratch-after-losing-possessions-livelihood-in-fire" title="Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire" data-articleId="422538261" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Minnesota_truck_driver_loses_belongings__0_7577548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Minnesota truck driver who was living out of his truck lost his belongings and his livelihood when the truck went up in flames as he drove into Nebraska." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minnesota truck driver lost his possessions and livelihood after his truck caught on fire while he was driving in Nebraska.</p><p>Now, he’s trying to rebuild his life.</p><p>For the last four years, Sandy Nelson has not only driven a semi truck, he's lived out of one. So, to see his livelihood and his belongings go up in flames was quite the shock.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/barron-wis-community-uses-national-night-out-to-heal-after-tumultuous-year" title="Barron, Wis. community uses National Night Out to heal after tumultuous year" data-articleId="422540206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Barron__Wis__community_uses_National_Nig_0_7577528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Barron__Wis__community_uses_National_Nig_0_7577528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Barron__Wis__community_uses_National_Nig_0_7577528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Barron__Wis__community_uses_National_Nig_0_7577528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Barron__Wis__community_uses_National_Nig_0_7577528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It started with a grueling search for Jayme Closs and then, more recently, two rounds of tornadic storms that damaged the area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barron, Wis. community uses National Night Out to heal after tumultuous year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It started with a grueling search for Jayme Closs and then, more recently, two rounds of tornadic storms that damaged the area.</p><p>The last year has been a tough one for the Barron, Wisconsin community, so they needed National Night Out more than most towns.</p><p>The goal Tuesday night was to heal and move on.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/morgan-takes-over-as-gophers-qb-with-annexstad-hurt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Morgan takes over as Gophers QB with Annexstad hurt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barron-wis-community-uses-national-night-out-to-heal-after-tumultuous-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Barron&#x20;residents&#x20;took&#x20;a&#x20;sigh&#x20;of&#x20;relief&#x20;during&#x20;National&#x20;Night&#x20;Out&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barron, Wis. community uses National Night Out to heal after tumultuous year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bride-defeats-brain-tumor-to-see-wedding-day-in-fairmont-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;MacKenzie&#x20;Carey&#x2c;&#x20;MacKenzie&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Nylene&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bride defeats brain tumor to see wedding day in Fairmont, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mn-court-of-appeals-blocks-permit-for-polymet-mine-project" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/08/9-P-POLYMET%20DECISION_00.00.26.17_1541713028195.png_6362838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/08/9-P-POLYMET%20DECISION_00.00.26.17_1541713028195.png_6362838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/08/9-P-POLYMET%20DECISION_00.00.26.17_1541713028195.png_6362838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/08/9-P-POLYMET%20DECISION_00.00.26.17_1541713028195.png_6362838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/08/9-P-POLYMET%20DECISION_00.00.26.17_1541713028195.png_6362838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MN Court of Appeals blocks permit for PolyMet mine project</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <h4>Follow Us</h4> 