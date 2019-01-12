Man killed in rear-end crash in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

- A man has died and three others were injured in a rear-end crash Friday night in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 9:25 p.m., a Pontiac Grand Am came to a stop in the right lane of Highway 62 west near Robert Trail. It was then rear-ended by a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Pontiac, a 25-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One of the Pontiac passengers, 29-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, died at the hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. The other passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. However, authorities suspect drugs are suspected to be a factor.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered non-life threatening injuries.