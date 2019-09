- An investigation is underway in Brooklyn Center after a man was shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.

We're told the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 5900 block of Halifax Avenue North. Officers were initially called to the scene for a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon.

At the scene, officers said a man struggled with police and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says officers were wearing cameras at the time. They have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol as an investigation into the shooting is underway.

We're told the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.