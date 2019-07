- A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a cement wall along I-35 in Duluth, Minnesota early Sunday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol says the victim, Ryan Scott Mathisen, age 32, was headed north on I-35 near Lake Avenue in Duluth when the crash happened around 2 a.m.

Troopers say, after hitting the wall, Mathisen was thrown from the bike and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Mathisen, a Hermantown, Minnesota resident, was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. Alcohol and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the collision.