- A man was killed in crash with a semi truck Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 3 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of US 12 and County Road B in Red Cedar on a report of a crash.

Investigators determined the SUV, driven by 58-year-old Kenneth R. Candelaria, was heading south on County Road B. Candelaria entered the intersection and collided with a semi headed west on US 12.

Candelaria was transported to the hospital where he later died.The driver of the semi was not injured.

Officials are still investigating the crash. If you saw the crash happen, please contact the Dunn County Communications Center at 715-232-1348.