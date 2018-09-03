Man injured, 2 in custody following crash in Clay County, Minn.

- One man is injured and two men are in custody after a crash Monday in Clay County, Minnesota.

According to state patrol, the Clay County sheriff's office is investigating a criminal vehicular injury crash that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 9 south of 90th Avenue South in Downer. There, a man was struck by a car.

The driver of the car and passenger were both taken into custody.

Charges are pending and a blood test was obtained from the driver. The driver is a 23-year-old man from Hawley, Minn. The passenger is a 30-year-old man from Lakeville, Minn.

