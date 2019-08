- Police are investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight outside an apartment complex in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Officers were called just before noon to Shore Drive on the north side of Lake Phalen for the incident.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken by EMS to Regions for treatment. His condition is not known, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers are still working to investigate the shooting but say there doesn't appear to be a danger to the public. Investigators believe the shooting may have been a drug deal gone wrong.

No suspects are in custody at this time.