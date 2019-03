- Minneapolis police are launching an investigation after a man died five days after he was found in medical distress.

Police say Wednesday around 1 a.m. officers responded to a report of "an unwanted man" who had fallen in the 3200 block of Sheridan Avenue North.

Crews took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Following an interview, another man was booked into Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, but was later released.

Monday, police learned the man admitted to the hospital had died. His identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.