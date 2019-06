- A man was hurt Saturday after an accident involving an ATV in Kandiyohi County.

Deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. for the crash off 15th Avenue Southeast about a mile east of County Road 4.

Investigators say a 35-year-old Atwater man was headed westbound on 15th when he was thrown from his ATV. He was discovered by friends later lying on the shoulder of the road unconscious.

The man was taken by Atwater Ambulance initially to Rice Memorial Hospital, but then flown to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link Air Ambulance. His condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the rollover is being investigated by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.