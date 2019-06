- Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train early Sunday morning in western Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, around 12:15 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian fatality between the Lake Street and 5th Street crossings in Frazee, Minn. When they arrived, officers located a deceased male.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim will be released pending notification of relatives.