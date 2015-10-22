< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411639466" data-article-version="1.0">Man fatally struck by train outside Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411639466" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FRAZEE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train early Sunday morning in western Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, around 12:15 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian fatality between the Lake Street and 5th Street crossings in Frazee, Minn. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer night sky 'shines' thanks to noctilucent clouds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:13AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you looked to the night sky Saturday night, you may have seen the luminous “night shining” clouds.</p><p>The noctilucent clouds’ high altitude gives them the ability to reflect sunlight even after the sun has set.</p><p>The clouds, composed of tiny ice crystals and minute dust particles, form in the summer months at very high altitudes, as much as 50 miles above the Earth’s surface, in the mesosphere. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-seriously-injured-in-motorcycle-vs-deer-crash" title="Woman seriously injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman seriously injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 08:29AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle struck a deer early Sunday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, at about 3:42 p.m., authorities received a call about a crash on county Road K and 60th Avenue near Taylors Falls.</p><p>When they arrived, deputies discovered that the motorcycle was traveling east on County Road K/60th Avenue and had struck a deer. Both the driver and passenger were ejected. The driver sustained minor injuries, while the female passenger sustained major injuries to the head and lower limbs. Neither person was wearing a helmet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-teens-killed-in-crash-with-camper-in-northern-minnesota" title="2 teens killed in crash with camper in northern Minnesota" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 teens killed in crash with camper in northern Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 07:11AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 07:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two teens were killed and two others were injured after their car was struck by a camper Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota. The driver and passenger in the camper were also injured.</p><p>According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:42 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 169 near Nashwauk when it attempted a left turn onto Highway 65 North. It was then struck by a Chevy Cobra Camper that was traveling south on Highway 169.</p><p>The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old boy, sustained non-life threatening injuries. portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/german-days-kicks-off-in-st-paul-minn" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/German_Days_kicks_off_in_St__Paul_0_7367597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/German_Days_kicks_off_in_St__Paul_0_7367597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/German_Days_kicks_off_in_St__Paul_0_7367597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/German_Days_kicks_off_in_St__Paul_0_7367597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/German_Days_kicks_off_in_St__Paul_0_7367597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>German Days kicks off in St. Paul, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-fatally-struck-by-train-outside-detroit-lakes-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man fatally struck by train outside Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-seriously-injured-in-motorcycle-vs-deer-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman seriously injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-teens-killed-in-crash-with-camper-in-northern-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 teens killed in crash with camper in northern Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/neighbors-wear-orange-to-combat-gun-violence-in-twin-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Community_groups_rally_in_St__Paul_again_0_7367474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Community_groups_rally_in_St__Paul_again_0_7367474_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Community_groups_rally_in_St__Paul_again_0_7367474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Community_groups_rally_in_St__Paul_again_0_7367474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/Community_groups_rally_in_St__Paul_again_0_7367474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Neighbors wear orange to combat gun violence in Twin Cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST 