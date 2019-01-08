Man dies of suspected overdose at Navigation Center in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a suspected overdose death at the Navigation Center Sunday afternoon.
Todd Weldon, 47, was brought from the Navigation Center on Cedar Avenue South to Hennepin Healthcare. He died at 4:13 p.m.
His death remains under investigation.
The Navigation Center opened in December as a temporary shelter set up by the city for the people who had been staying at a homeless encampment along Hiawatha Avenue until they can be moved into permanent housing.