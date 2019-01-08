Man dies of suspected overdose at Navigation Center in Minneapolis

Posted: Jan 08 2019 04:06PM CST

Updated: Jan 08 2019 04:20PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a suspected overdose death at the Navigation Center Sunday afternoon. 

Todd Weldon, 47, was brought from the Navigation Center on Cedar Avenue South to Hennepin Healthcare. He died at 4:13 p.m. 

His death remains under investigation. 

The Navigation Center opened in December as a temporary shelter set up by the city for the people who had been staying at a homeless encampment along Hiawatha Avenue until they can be moved into permanent housing. 
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories