Man dies of suspected overdose at Navigation Center in Minneapolis

- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a suspected overdose death at the Navigation Center Sunday afternoon.

Todd Weldon, 47, was brought from the Navigation Center on Cedar Avenue South to Hennepin Healthcare. He died at 4:13 p.m.

His death remains under investigation.

The Navigation Center opened in December as a temporary shelter set up by the city for the people who had been staying at a homeless encampment along Hiawatha Avenue until they can be moved into permanent housing.

