AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man has died and another was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident Sunday in southern Minnesota.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:27 p.m., authorities responded to a private property on the 58000 block of 205th Street just east of Austin. 

Officials learned that two men were on a non-commercial tree-trimming platform extended about 30 feet high. A third man was assisting on the ground.

At some point, the lift tipped and trapped the man on the ground. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two men on the lift, however, suffered serious injuries. One man, identified as 63-year-old Earl Klankowski, died of his injuries.

The other man who was injured was identified as 77-year-old Patrick O'Connor. He was transported to the hospital. class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425639814" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - One man has died and another was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident Sunday in southern Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:27 p.m., authorities responded to a private property on the 58000 block of 205th Street just east of Austin. </p><p>Officials learned that two men were on a non-commercial tree-trimming platform extended about 30 feet high. A third man was assisting on the ground.</p><p>At some point, the lift tipped and trapped the man on the ground. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.</p><p>The two men on the lift, however, suffered serious injuries. One man, identified as 63-year-old Earl Klankowski, died of his injuries.</p><p>The other man who was injured was identified as 77-year-old Patrick O’Connor. 