- A 50-year-old man died Sunday after his tractor fell into a pond while he was mowing the grass on some hunting property in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 8 p.m. about a skid steer tractor that had fallen into a manmade pond in Morcom Township. The driver of the tractor was believed to be trapped underneath.

Family members tried to rescue the driver by pulling out the tractor, but were unsuccessful. Once emergency crews arrived, they were able to remove the tractor from the pond, but did not locate the driver.

The driver was eventually found at the bottom of the pond under 8 feet of water. His identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.