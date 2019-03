- A 46-year-old man died Tuesday after he crashed his snowmobile south of Santiago, Minnesota.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Van Brook Zoller crashed around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 165th Avenue and 47th Street Southeast. He was traveling south on 165th Avenue when he apparently hit a snowbank and was ejected from his snowmobile.

Authorities say the snowmobile then landed on Zoller in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.