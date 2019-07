- Police are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.

According to police, at about 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Plymouth Avenue North. The call was quickly updated to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are canvassing the area in search of evidence and possible witnesses.

