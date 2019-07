- A man died in a freak accident Monday after the lawnmower he was riding tipped over, rolled down a bank and landed on him in the Mississippi River.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, it is believed the elderly man was riding his mower near a 15-foot drop from the edge of the lawn at his home in Big Lake Township, Minn. He was riding down to the river bank when the riding mower tipped.

A neighbor was checking on the man when he found him in the river with his arm pinned under the mower. The man has been identified as 89-year-old Ralph Hermes.