Man dies after electrocution in St. Louis County, Minn.

- A 33-year-old man has died after he was electrocuted while working on a power outage Friday evening in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was working on a power outage issue for Lake Country Power in rural Orr, Minn. Despite extensive efforts of employees on scene as well as first responders and ambulance personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this point, but the incident remains under investigation.