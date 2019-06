- A man died early Sunday morning after deputies were called for a report of an assault in northwest Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says crews responded after two 911 calls at the intersection of 8th Street NW and North Mark Avenue in Fosston. The first call was for a report of an assault at the intersection. The second was for a person reporting someone was trying to break into their house at the same location.

When investigators arrived on scene, they say they found two men: One standing near the intersection and another lying on the curbside. Deputies say the man on the ground wasn't breathing so they started CPR while an ambulance was en route. However, the individual was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the other person at the intersection was arrested and is being held at the North West Regional Correctional Center. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies don't believe a gun was used in the death. They also don't believe there is any threat to the general public. However, at this time, the sheriff's office has provided few other details about the incident.