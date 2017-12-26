Man dies, 8 injured in Christmas Day crash near Lester Prairie, Minn.

- One person has died and eight people were injured after a crash Monday afternoon near Lester Prairie, Minnesota.

Retired McLeod County Posse member Virgil Richter died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, with his wife also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The McLeod County sheriff's office responded to the scene at 4:36 p.m. near 180th Street west of Baldwin Court. A 1994 Dodge Caravan driven by 69-year-old Virgil Richter of Glencoe was involved in a crash with a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 35-year-old Dolores Ramirez De Juarez of Glencoe.

Richter, a retired McLeod County Posse member, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. His wife Bonnie was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from the wreckage.

Inside the Suburban another 3-year-old child, a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, another 3-year-old child, a female infant and 36-year-old Salvador Juarez-Medina were also injured. They were transported to the Glencoe Hospital.

North Memorial Air Care transported Richter to the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.