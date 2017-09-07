Man charged for fatally stabbing friend while visitng St. Cloud, Minn.

- A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder for stabbing his friend to death while they were visiting St. Cloud, Minnesota from Iowa.

Investigators believe the suspect, Robin Hanson of Deloit, Iowa, and Andre Tirrel, 22, also of Deloit, traveled together from Iowa to stay for the weekend in St. Cloud.

On Tuesday morning, police were called to the house where they were staying on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road. Inside the house, they found two people attempting to help a man lying on the living room floor in a pool of blood. He had a stab wound to his left chest.

Witnesses told police that Hanson and the victim, Tirrel, had been arguing. According to the charges, “witnesses intervened, the argument recommended and [Tirrel] was seen lying on the floor bleeding.”

Tirrel was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 911 caller told police that Hanson had gone to his car after the stabbing then returned to the home. His car was still running when officers arrived. Hanson eventually admitted he fought with Tirrel and said he put his knife in the car after the struggle.

Investigators recovered the knife, which appeared to have bloodstains on it, from inside Hanson’s vehicle.

Hanson has been charged with one count of second degree murder.