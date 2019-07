- Police are investigating after a man was reportedly assaulted by two males Sunday morning in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Officials say a witness may have caught some of it on video, which could help them identify the suspects.

According to police, at about 7:43 a.m., officers responded to a reported assault in progress at University Drive South and 8th Avenue South in St. Cloud. Police learned a 32-year-old man had been assaulted by two males near the east side of NY Gyro. The suspects may have used a wooden shovel handle in the assault.

Officials believe the incident was "likely a continuation of a reported fight" in the 700 block of 14th Street South earlier in the morning. According to police, this was not a random act, and the men knew each other.

Witnesses told police that a citizen stopped and apparently recorded video of the assault. Officers are asking this person to contact police so they can identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 320-251-1200.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.