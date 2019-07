- About 30 people are displaced after a gas leak reached explosive levels in south Minneapolis, according to an official with the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Around 3 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a strong gas odor near E 24th Street and 14th Avenue. When crews checked the area, the gas levels were at high enough where an explosion could have occurred.

Crews evacuated homes in the area.

Authorities learned a major gas line was hit, but it remains unclear how. The gas line is now shut off.

Since the gas had been leaking into structures in the ground, crews are breaking up the ground to help air out the area.

No one was injured.