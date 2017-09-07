Undetonated pipe bomb found in Carver Co. mailbox

- The Carver County sheriff’s office is investigating after an undetonated pipe bomb was found inside a mailbox in Watertown Township, Minnesota Wednesday night.

The bomb was discovered inside a mailbox near the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 127 around 7:30 p.m. Bomb technicians with the Bloomington Police Department were able to safely detonate the device.

Investigators checked the area for additional detonated devices, but did not find any. Evidence and debris was collected at the scene.

No one was injured and no property was injured in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.