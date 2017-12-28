Lynx give coach Cheryl Reeve contract extension, promotion to general manager

- Following another championship season and several high-profile accolades, the Minnesota Lynx signed Head Coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension Thursday, also giving her the role of general manager in addition to her coaching duties.

Reeve won her fourth WNBA title with the Lynx in 2017, notching her 195th total win as the coach of the franchise over an eight-year career. Her win percentage of .715 is the best in league history--earning her the honor of being the Star Tribune's "Minnesota Sports Person of the Year."

Her promotion to general manager is not unheard of in the WNBA, where she will become the sixth dual head coach/GM.

“I appreciate Glen Taylor’s confidence in me to continue to lead the Lynx organization,” Reeve said. “I’m thrilled with the strong and passionate staff we’ve assembled and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

In addition to Reeve's contract, assistant coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins also got extensions, with Clare Duwelius promoted to assistant general manager.

The terms of these deals were not released.