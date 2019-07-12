< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary 12 2019 07:02PM class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417874721-417874701" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/TZ-2.5%20A%20GRANNY%27S%20CLOSES_00.00.16.01_1562978582034.png_7519397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417874721" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL (FOX 9)</strong> - A long-standing way to satisfy your sweet tooth will no longer be available at this year's state fair.</p> <p>The location where Granny's Kitchen has sat will be vacant this year for the first time in nearly 30 years. It's been a good run for the vendor, but, at least for now, those craving fudge puppies are going to have to wait.</p> <p>Three decades ago, Pat Braun came up with this recipe, which includes baked Belgian waffles on a stick, dipped in chocolate and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, and named the booth after her mother: Granny's Kitchen, Home of the Fudge Puppies </p> <p>“Granny was having a really tough year,” explained Karla Anderla. “She lost a couple of kids and her husband all in the same year. So Pat decided to start something just to give her a will to live. She managed to hold on for quite a few years after that. She passed away just recently, only a few years ago.”</p> <p>Karla Anderla started working with the founding family 17 fairs ago. But Thursday, the owner Pat announced on Facebook the custom-built blue and white booth outside the food building won’t be back.</p> <p>“That 12 days of fair, it’s pretty taxing on the body, even for a young person,” said Anderla. “So she’s getting older and having some health issues. She just knew she couldn’t do it. Last year was really hard on her.”</p> <p>In November, the original owner told fair organizers she hoped to pass the booth onto Karla, who expressed interest and immediately filed an application to continue to operate. A fair spokesperson says, due to the previous owners continued involvement, the application will be revised for 2020 and beyond. Anderla says she understands. “Obviously, finances are a big problem and you have to apply and be accepted back into the fair. I’m always hopeful that it could possibly be. At this point, there is no for sure that anything could happen.”</p> <p>For now, she’s focusing on the sweet memories of living at the fairgrounds for all those years, singing and having fun with customers. class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On the shores of Cedar Lake in Minneapolis, there's a smelly and startling sight.</p><p>"It's pretty gross, smells pretty bad, it's not fun to be around," one visitor said.</p><p>In the northern portion of the lake, dead fish have been found floating to the surface and ending up along the shoreline. The crappie fish carcasses have been accumulating on the shorelines since the beginning of June.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/dhs-inspector-general-paid-42-000-to-sit-home-says-investigation-never-started" title="DHS inspector general paid $42,000 to sit home says investigation never started" data-articleId="417847326" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/DHS_inspector_general_paid__42_000_to_si_0_7519106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/DHS_inspector_general_paid__42_000_to_si_0_7519106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/DHS_inspector_general_paid__42_000_to_si_0_7519106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/DHS_inspector_general_paid__42_000_to_si_0_7519106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/DHS_inspector_general_paid__42_000_to_si_0_7519106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota has never started a probe against the state’s top investigator of child care fraud, paying her more than $42,000 to sit home on paid leave since March, the employee said Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DHS inspector general paid $42,000 to sit home says investigation never started</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota has never started a probe against the state’s top investigator of child care fraud, paying her more than $42,000 to sit home on paid leave since March, the employee said Friday.</p><p>Department of Human Services Inspector General Carolyn Ham, who was put on leave because of a complaint filed in March, said she’s been told the investigation will start July 23 – four months and five days since she was placed on leave from her $132,880-a-year job.</p><p>“As I have said from the beginning, this investigation is purely political and there was no wrongdoing on my part,” Ham said in an emailed statement. “I have patiently waited for the investigation to begin, and I am ready to cooperate in any way that is necessary. As to the reason for the long delay, you will have to ask DHS.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/twin-cities-soldier-ride-brings-veterans-together-to-heal" title="Twin Cities 'Soldier Ride' brings veterans together to heal" data-articleId="417840400" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Twin_Cities__Soldier_Ride__brings_vetera_0_7519101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Twin_Cities__Soldier_Ride__brings_vetera_0_7519101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Twin_Cities__Soldier_Ride__brings_vetera_0_7519101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Twin_Cities__Soldier_Ride__brings_vetera_0_7519101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/12/Twin_Cities__Soldier_Ride__brings_vetera_0_7519101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On a muggy Minnesota morning, they set out for a 16-mile ride. Some hadn’t ridden in years. Many hadn’t ever ridden this far. All were looking for help healing wounds that often go unseen to the rest of us." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twin Cities 'Soldier Ride' brings veterans together to heal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On a muggy Minnesota morning, they set out for a 16-mile ride. Some hadn’t ridden in years. Many hadn’t ever ridden this far. All were looking for help healing wounds that often go unseen to the rest of us.</p><p>“The camaraderie. Getting people out and about,” Veronica Wayne of Mounds View explained to Fox 9. “I know for me I struggle with isolation so when I come to these events I feel back to my normal self.”</p><p>Wayne was one of more than 40 former and current members of the military taking part in the 3rd annual Soldier Ride. It’s a program of the Wounded Warriors Project, which unites veterans across the U.S. for activities that gets them active and simply gets them together.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span 