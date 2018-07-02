< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408622361" data-article-version="1.0">Lois Riess indicted in murder of husband in Minnesota</h1>
</header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lois Riess indicted in murder of husband in Minnesota&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/lois-riess-indicted-in-murder-of-husband-in-minnesota" data-title="Lois Riess indicted in murder of husband in Minnesota" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/lois-riess-indicted-in-murder-of-husband-in-minnesota" addthis:title="Lois Riess indicted in murder of husband in Minnesota"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408622361.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408622361");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408622361-344177867"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota is charged in Florida with the murder her lookalike in Fort Myers earlier this year.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota is charged in Florida with the murder her lookalike in Fort Myers earlier this year. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408622361-344177867" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota is charged in Florida with the murder her lookalike in Fort Myers earlier this year.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota is charged in Florida with the murder her lookalike in Fort Myers earlier this year. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted May 23 2019 02:20PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 02:25PM CDT BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A grand jury has indicted Lois Riess, the Minnesota woman who sparked a nationwide manhunt after allegedly killing a woman in Fort Myers, Florida last year to steal her identity, in the murder of her husband.

Riess, 57, was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder. Riess's husband, David Riess, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds on March 23, 2018. Authorities began looking for Lois after she withdrew $11,000 from his bank account.

Authorities believe Lois fled to Florida, where she allegedly befriended 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson, and then allegedly killed her to steal her identity. After a 10-day nationwide manhunt, U.S. Marshals arrested her at a bar in South Padre Island, Texas on April 19.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed their testing on the handgun, a .22 caliber semi-automatic, found in Lois's hotel room when she was arrested and determined it matched the shell casings found at the scene of David's murder.

In Florida, Riess has already been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Hutchinson. More News Stories

National Sports Center announces partnership with MNUFC to remain team's training ground
Posted May 23 2019 03:04PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 03:13PM CDT
The former home of Minnesota United FC will continue to be its practice facility as the team renewed its partnership with Blaine's National Sports Center. According to the NSC and the club, the long-term partnership will have the opportunity for multiple renewals over 15 years. The facility features a new locker room and training facility for the team and its youth programs including natural grass fields, an indoor training space, players' lounge, workout room, treatment rooms and a full-service cafeteria.

Ely police officer finds deer chasing man walking dog, gives deer a 'verbal warning'
By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted May 23 2019 02:47PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 03:00PM CDT
A police officer in Ely, Minnesota had to give a deer a "verbal warning" after an odd encounter Wednesday night. According to the Ely Police Department, around 9 p.m., an officer was patrolling near 300 East Conan Street when he saw a deer chasing a man who was walking his dog. The officer got out of his squad car and yelled at the deer, trying to divert it, but it continued to follow the man and his dog. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Sports Center announces partnership with MNUFC to remain team's training ground</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The former home of Minnesota United FC will continue to be its practice facility as the team renewed its partnership with Blaine’s National Sports Center. </p><p>According to the NSC and the club, the long-term partnership will have the opportunity for multiple renewals over 15 years. </p><p>The facility features a new locker room and training facility for the team and its youth programs including natural grass fields, an indoor training space, players’ lounge, workout room, treatment rooms and a full-service cafeteria. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ely-police-officer-finds-deer-chasing-man-walking-dog-gives-deer-a-verbal-warning-" title="Ely police officer finds deer chasing man walking dog, gives deer a 'verbal warning'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ely police officer finds deer chasing man walking dog, gives deer a 'verbal warning'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A police officer in Ely, Minnesota had to give a deer a “verbal warning” after an odd encounter Wednesday night. </p><p>According to the Ely Police Department, around 9 p.m., an officer was patrolling near 300 East Conan Street when he saw a deer chasing a man who was walking his dog. </p><p>The officer got out of his squad car and yelled at the deer, trying to divert it, but it continued to follow the man and his dog. The officer yelled again and the deer began to approach him instead. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/wild-hire-former-north-star-mike-modano-to-front-office-advisor-role" title="Wild hire former North Star Mike Modano to front office advisor role" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wild hire former North Star Mike Modano to front office advisor role</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 02:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Wild are turning to a Minnesota hockey legend for help in the front office, announcing the hire of former North Star Mike Modano as Executive Advisor Thursday.</p><p>The new position will have Modano work with President Matt Majka and Owner Craig Leipold on, “sales, corporate partnerships and community relations efforts,” starting in September, according to a release from the team. </p><p>“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike Modano to the Minnesota Wild organization,” said Leipold. “His Hall of Fame career was one of the best in the history of Wild hire former North Star Mike Modano to front office advisor role
Posted May 23 2019 02:39PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 02:47PM CDT
The Wild are turning to a Minnesota hockey legend for help in the front office, announcing the hire of former North Star Mike Modano as Executive Advisor Thursday.

The new position will have Modano work with President Matt Majka and Owner Craig Leipold on, "sales, corporate partnerships and community relations efforts," starting in September, according to a release from the team.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Mike Modano to the Minnesota Wild organization," said Leipold. "His Hall of Fame career was one of the best in the history of the NHL and we look forward to Mike helping our organization build an even great State of Hockey." static-position" href="/news/listen-justine-damond-s-911-calls-prior-to-fatal-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_20190523181338"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Listen: Justine Damond's 911 calls prior to fatal shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/evidence-from-ex-mpd-officer-mohamed-noor-trial-released"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/01/TZ3-A-NOOR%20IN%20COURT_00.00.42.15_1551450968249.png_6840148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor at a March 1 court appearance at the Hennepin County Government Center" title="Mohamed Noor court arrival"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Evidence from ex-MPD officer Mohamed Noor trial released</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/all-aboard-the-paddletap-on-lake-minnetonka"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_7305203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_20190523130255"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All aboard the Paddletap on Lake Minnetonka</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-id-persons-of-interest-in-lola-on-the-lake-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/alhoun-arson-resized_1558461383605_7298103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lake Calhoun Bde Maka Ska fire surveillance photo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police ID persons of interest in Lola on the Lake fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ely-police-officer-finds-deer-chasing-man-walking-dog-gives-deer-a-verbal-warning-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/10/06/deer%20in%20road_1507299948183_4298738_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ely police officer finds deer chasing man walking dog, gives deer a 'verbal warning'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wild-hire-former-north-star-mike-modano-to-front-office-advisor-role" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wild hire former North Star Mike Modano to front office advisor role</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lois-riess-indicted-in-murder-of-husband-in-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/02/Lois%20Riess%20mug_1530564515943.JPG_5746289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lois&#x20;Riess&#x20;of&#x20;Blooming&#x20;Prairie&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;is&#x20;charged&#x20;in&#x20;Florida&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;murder&#x20;her&#x20;lookalike&#x20;in&#x20;Fort&#x20;Myers&#x20;earlier&#x20;this&#x20;year&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lois Riess indicted in murder of husband in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/listen-justine-damond-s-911-calls-prior-to-fatal-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Justine_Damond_s_911_call_before_fatal_s_0_7306323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Listen: Justine Damond's 911 calls prior to fatal shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-charged-with-damaging-headstones-at-wisconsin-cemetery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 charged with damaging headstones at Wisconsin cemetery</h3> </a> 