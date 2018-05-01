Lois Riess tried to conceal Florida murder, court documents say

Photo courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office Photo courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office

- Court documents from Lee County, Florida show how Lois Riess, the former fugitive from Minnesota arrested after nearly a month on the run for two murders, tried to conceal the murder of a woman in a Florida condo.

Riess remains in the Lee County Jail, charged with second-degree murder, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal use of personal identification information in the murder of Pamela Hutchinson, 59, of Bradenton, Florida. She is also suspected in the murder of her husband, David Riess in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, but has not been formally charged.

RIESS CONCEALS HUTCHINSON'S MURDER

Authorities found Hutchinson’s body in the master bathroom of a condo she rented at Marina Village in Fort Myers Beach on April 9. According to the court documents, towel had been placed over her body and a pillow had been placed underneath. She had been shot in the chest.

A towel had been stuffed under the door to create a seal.

TIMELINE OF HUTCHINSON'S MURDER

Hutchinson checked in to Marina Village on April 3. She came to Fort Myers Beach to visit a friend and be with her while she scattered her husband’s ashes on Sanibel Island, the court documents say.

On April 4, Hutchinson was observed on surveillance video walking towards her room with another woman, later determined to be Riess.

On April 5 at 7:46 p.m., Hutchinson and Riess were seen walking back to Hutchinson’s room together after eating and drinking at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery. This is the last time Hutchinson was seen alive.

An hour later, Riess is seen on video walking towards the elevator alone. She appeared distraught, upset and was possibly crying, and standing near the elevator for 13 minutes before walking back to Hutchinson’s room.

On April 6, Riess allegedly called the front desk of Marina Village pretending to be Hutchinson and asked to extend her stay for three additional days.

She spent the morning and early afternoon going back and forth from the room with luggage, tote bags and loaded garbage bags.

At 12:42 a.m., Riess was seen on surveillance video walking alone to the parking lot and getting her into her Cadillac Escalade, which she then abandoned at Bowditch Beach, approximately one mile from Marina Village. Authorities discovered the abandoned vehicle on April 9.

Prior to leaving Fort Myers Beach, she went to Wells Fargo and used Hutchinson’s personal ID to withdraw $5,000 from Hutchinson’s account.

RIESS LEAVES FLORIDA

Riess then traveled to Ocala, Florida, where she was seen on surveillance video pulling into the parking lot of the Hilton Hotel in Hutchinson’s white Acura TL. She checked into the hotel on April 6 and checked out on April 7. During her stay, she ordered room service and a movie. She signed the room service receipt as Pamela Hutchinson and used Hutchinson’s credit card to pay the room bill.

On April 7, Riess used Hutchinson’s credit card to make three separate ATM withdrawals of $500 each from a Bank of America in Ocala.

Hutchinson’s Acura TL was next spotted near Lafayette, Louisiana and in Texas on April 8.

RIESS ARRESTED IN TEXAS

U.S. Marshals arrested Riess at a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas on April 19 after a tipster recognized her. She made her first court appearance in Florida on Sunday. She remains in custody pending a pretrial detention hearing on Thursday.

Riess is also charged with theft in Dodge County for allegedly stealing $11,000 from her husband’s bank account. David Riess was found shot dead in the bathroom of the couple’s home on March 23. A blanket had been placed over his body in the same manner as Hutchinson.